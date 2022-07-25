Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.91.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

ORCL stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

