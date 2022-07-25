Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.94 Million Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,728,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,018,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

