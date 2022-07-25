Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VWO stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

