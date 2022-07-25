Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,770,000 after acquiring an additional 179,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,275,000 after acquiring an additional 141,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,239,000 after acquiring an additional 339,807 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

SKX opened at $38.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

