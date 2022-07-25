Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.98 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $129.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.89 and a 12-month high of $167.49.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

