Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises about 1.5% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 4,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 113,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Trading Down 0.1 %

CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

