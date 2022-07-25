Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 7,842 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.23% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $63,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,338 shares of company stock worth $867,755. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 609.54 and a beta of 1.14.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

