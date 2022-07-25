Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 2,178 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

