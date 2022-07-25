Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 4,627 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000.
iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSEARCA IAT opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $69.71.
