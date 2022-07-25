Martin & Co. Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 213,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

