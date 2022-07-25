Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

NYSE MA traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $343.37. 16,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,448. The firm has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

