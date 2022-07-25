Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Director Blake Michael Rhodes Purchases 4,200 Shares

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) Director Blake Michael Rhodes bought 4,200 shares of Maverix Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.06 per share, with a total value of C$21,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,239.40.

Maverix Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of MMX stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

