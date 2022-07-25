Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 29716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.
Maverix Metals Trading Down 3.8 %
The firm has a market cap of C$738.21 million and a P/E ratio of 47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 17.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.79.
Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$18.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.1996416 earnings per share for the current year.
Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.