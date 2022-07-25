Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 29716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

Maverix Metals Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$738.21 million and a P/E ratio of 47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 17.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.79.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$18.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.1996416 earnings per share for the current year.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

Maverix Metals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

(Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.