Maxcoin Market Cap Reaches $90,589.59 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 65.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $90,589.59 and approximately $32.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 62.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,071.42 or 1.00020719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00041967 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00210555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00233422 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00114721 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

