McBroom & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

McBroom & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 4.6% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.92. 19,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,572. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

