McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

