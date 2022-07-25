McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McKesson to earn $25.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $330.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.91. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $332,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $306,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 286.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $235,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

