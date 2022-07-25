mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Price Performance

Shares of mdf commerce stock opened at C$1.63 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$1.57 and a 1 year high of C$10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.