Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.07-6.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.405-1.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.07-$6.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MEDP stock traded up $5.63 on Monday, hitting $167.03. 553,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,916. Medpace has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

