Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.07-6.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.405-1.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.07-$6.36 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Medpace Price Performance
MEDP stock traded up $5.63 on Monday, hitting $167.03. 553,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,916. Medpace has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.