Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ACY stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Mega Matrix has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mega Matrix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Mega Matrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mega Matrix Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

