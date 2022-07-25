Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLSPF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($1.94) to GBX 156 ($1.86) in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 215 ($2.57) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

