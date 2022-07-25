Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,106,000 after purchasing an additional 371,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.83. 130,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

