Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 7.6 %

META stock opened at $169.27 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.