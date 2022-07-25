Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lessened by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.4 %

META stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.97. 370,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,577,547. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $451.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.89.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.