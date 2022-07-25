Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 31000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Midland Exploration Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$25.73 million and a PE ratio of -24.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

