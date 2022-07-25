Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) Declares $0.09 Final Dividend

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.

Mirrabooka Investments Stock Performance

Mirrabooka Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirrabooka Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirrabooka Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.