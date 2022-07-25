Monero Classic Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $8.48 million and $29,969.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00673810 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

