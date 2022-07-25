Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $12.27

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $12.27 or 0.00058173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $60.36 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,411,054 coins and its circulating supply is 4,920,489 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.