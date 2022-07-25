Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $12.27

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $12.27 or 0.00058173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $60.36 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017482 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031823 BTC.
Moonriver Coin Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,411,054 coins and its circulating supply is 4,920,489 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
