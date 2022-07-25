Morgan Stanley Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $377.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $373.00 to $377.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.05.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $354.02 on Monday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.52.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

