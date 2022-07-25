mStable USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.42 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004483 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.42 million and $218,206.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,943.18 or 0.99983221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00042361 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023555 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001494 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

