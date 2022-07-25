MY Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,919 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.4% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after buying an additional 15,231,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,478,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,648,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 772,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73.

