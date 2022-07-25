Nabox (NABOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Nabox has a market cap of $1.48 million and $546,157.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001960 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031767 BTC.
Nabox Coin Profile
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,345,491,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Buying and Selling Nabox
