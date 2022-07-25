Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 835,700 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 835,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,825,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 4.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.41% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $29.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.