Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 114.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 0.9% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 75,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $34.67 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

