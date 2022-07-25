Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Raises Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Lyft makes up about 1.3% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.48.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

