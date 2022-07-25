NBW Capital LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $4,003,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,547,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $259.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.56.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

