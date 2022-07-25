NBW Capital LLC Increases Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the period. OneWater Marine accounts for about 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $35.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $546.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.45. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $442.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp set a $40.00 target price on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.