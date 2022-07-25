NBW Capital LLC Invests $3.64 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $102.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

