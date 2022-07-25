NBW Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 39,779 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 111,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

