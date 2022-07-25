NBW Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 40,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

