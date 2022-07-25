NBW Capital LLC Sells 25,973 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,973 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,211,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 364,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.