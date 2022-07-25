NBW Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $148.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average is $149.66. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

