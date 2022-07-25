NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $92.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,742,219. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NetApp by 65.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

