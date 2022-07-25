New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.88

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 256982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.90.

New Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of C$607.07 million and a PE ratio of 4.00.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

