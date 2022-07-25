NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,110 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.5% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 118,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.