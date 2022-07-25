NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7625 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 124.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.8%.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $2.24. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,616 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.