Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,995 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $84,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $625,050,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $243.10 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.06.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

