NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($19.19) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($30.30) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($44.44) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($43.43) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €25.00 ($25.25) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Friday.

ETR NOEJ traded down €1.15 ($1.16) during trading on Monday, hitting €18.50 ($18.69). 412,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €17.06 ($17.23) and a 12-month high of €45.64 ($46.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of €23.09 and a 200-day moving average of €26.78.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

