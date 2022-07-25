Northeast Investment Management Buys 545 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.38. 17,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average is $222.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.