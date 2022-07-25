Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.0% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 45,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

